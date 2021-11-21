Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 70,906 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $83,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,744,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

