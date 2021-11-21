Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.63.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $346.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.91 and its 200 day moving average is $356.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

