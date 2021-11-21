Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.