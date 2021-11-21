Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $134,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $431.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.75 and its 200-day moving average is $402.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $326.06 and a 52-week high of $432.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.