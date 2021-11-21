Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $4.22 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,273.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.72 or 0.07280659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.39 or 0.00373047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.91 or 0.00976267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00429872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00276188 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.