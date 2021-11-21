adbank (ADB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120,538.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $120,538.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

