Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

Shares of ADBE opened at $688.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.46 and a 200-day moving average of $598.21. The company has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

