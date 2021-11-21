AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.