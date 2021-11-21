Aeron Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 34% against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $8,678.97 and $47,601.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

