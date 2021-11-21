AI Doctor (AIDOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $57,705.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. AI Doctor has a market cap of $522,117.17 and $57,705.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

