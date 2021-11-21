Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.87).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AF shares. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.11) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.25) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

EPA AF opened at €4.04 ($4.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.21. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

