Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $3,623,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 156.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.77 on Friday, reaching $281.43. 1,029,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,261. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $282.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

