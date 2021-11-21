Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $295.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.43. 1,029,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $282.87. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.