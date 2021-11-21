ALL BEST ICO Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $78,376.06 and approximately $4,995.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00223491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,125,675 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.