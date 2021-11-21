Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Allakos worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

