Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,846.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,656.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.