Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

