AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. AllSafe has a market cap of $201,002.63 and $27.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036579 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

