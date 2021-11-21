Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $181.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.83 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.