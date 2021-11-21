Alpha Quark Token Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00008449 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $103.68 million and approximately $29.04 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

