Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,856.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,693.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

