Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,846.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,656.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

