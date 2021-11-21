Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Alphatec worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $174,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

ATEC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

