Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.69 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

