Aluna.Social Price Hits $0.0692 on Exchanges (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $63,636.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 36,042,875 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

