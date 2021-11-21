Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on AMADY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

