AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.