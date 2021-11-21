American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

