AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.71. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $11.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. 1,533,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

