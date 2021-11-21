AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMN opened at $118.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.