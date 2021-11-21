AmonD (AMON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,283.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,283.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

