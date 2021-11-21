Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Freshpet reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Freshpet by 182.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.41. 434,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,029. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $113.83 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

