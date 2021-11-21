Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Earnings of $8.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce $8.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.02. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $5.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $33.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.50 to $34.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $33.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

