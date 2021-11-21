Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce sales of $348.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.20 million and the lowest is $329.60 million. Hexcel reported sales of $295.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $59.28 on Friday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 32.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hexcel by 9.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hexcel by 1,253.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.