Analysts Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce sales of $146.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,503,014. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.47 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

