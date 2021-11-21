Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NSP opened at $117.50 on Friday. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

