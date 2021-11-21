Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,957,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.