Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of -$3.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.82) and the highest is ($3.46). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

NYSE:MTN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.43. The stock had a trading volume of 244,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,827. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

