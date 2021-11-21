Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.29 Million

Brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $212.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $142.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $951.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $368.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.49. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $100,639,481. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.