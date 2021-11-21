Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,705. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 253,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.