Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

