Analysts Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Globant posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

GLOB opened at $306.41 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.26 and a 200-day moving average of $266.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

