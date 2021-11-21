Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce ($1.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($2.27). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.76) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.15. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.