Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.88 Million

Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $367.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $246.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $24.68 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.97%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

