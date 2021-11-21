Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.40 million and the lowest is $323.40 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $352.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.