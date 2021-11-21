Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.97 billion and the highest is $5.10 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $22.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $23.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in International Paper by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.