Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Nov 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.71.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.82. The stock had a trading volume of 162,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,398. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.54 and a 200 day moving average of $325.64. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

