Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.28 and the lowest is $3.54. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. 3,528,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $4,567,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.