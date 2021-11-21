Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.10. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $3.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $10.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,081. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $8,047,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

