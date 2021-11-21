Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.91. Clorox reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,651. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

